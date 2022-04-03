This weekend airs the last episode of the End Season from the anime of Shingeki no Kyojin. Specifically, the 87, which is already available in Japan. It is still missing for it to come out in the West and that is why it is now known that the end will take a little longer.

That’s right, as many had suspected the anime will not end in the current year. All because the fourth installment of episodes will have a third part that will be released until 2023.

Is about Shingeki no Kyojin Final Season Part 3and the news was shared by Crunchyroll. As far as is known it will be available through the channel NHK and other chains in the Land of the Rising Sun.

So the theory that the closing of the story would be an animated film is ‘dead and buried’. It is clear that it is intended to continue with a certain number of episodes through TV, and of course, on video platforms.

Right now it’s hard to say how long the third part of the anime’s fourth and final season will last. To promote this announcement, a new poster was published, as well as a teaser.

You can both see them on this same note. Maybe it’s a spoilers from episode 87, but it’s so taken out of context that you have to watch it in its entirety to understand its implications. What was not revealed is its premiere window. You will have to have a lot of patience.

The ending of the Shingeki no Kyojin anime is already three years old

With the announcement of the third part of the Shingeki no Kyojin Final Season It is obvious that three years were necessary to be able to tell the outcome of the story. The first premiered from December 2020 to March 2021.

The second, which began in January 2022, ended in April. One of the reasons for this situation is that the animated adaptation is very demanding. In other words, it requires a great effort on the part of the team involved.

In this case the study MAP, who cannot dedicate himself 100% to this project because he has other commitments. It is one of the companies that has the most work throughout the year and is the reason why it is ‘dosed’.

In view of that, it only remains to keep an eye on when the window or release date of Shingeki no Kyojin Final Season. Hopefully it will be at the beginning of 2023 so that the wait is less agonizing.

