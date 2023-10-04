Your morning is good, full of love and joy. Your morning begins with the voice of the citizen and his beautiful expression. Only those in whom the citizen finds his goodness and the virtues of his values ​​will receive the crowning and ripe fruits.

Today, all the candidates are winners, crowned with success and winning people’s love for them and their confidence in their abilities to achieve the ambitions, the aspirations of the wise leadership, to lead the nation on paths of progress, renaissance, strength of meaning, and influential presence on global platforms with all merit, competence, and skill.

Today, the nation expects its people to be responsible and morally committed, and there is no room for selfishness and narrow subjectivism. Because the leadership has drawn the path of national action, and expects all people to fulfill their responsibilities, because what is required is not the victory of this or the loss of that, what is required is that we all be victorious for the homeland, and that we carry its name everywhere, and defend its strength among the nations, because the world only respects The strong, and only listen to the heavy knocks of the family. Let us keep the homeland in mind above all else, and make it our responsibility to preserve its flag, the whiteness of its page, the strength of its meaning, and the solidity of its significance.

We say the homeland, then the homeland, then the homeland, and we do not care who loses or wins, because everyone who is chosen to be at the forefront, and in front of the aspirations of the citizens, is victorious, crowned with pride, and adorned with the mantle of success, whatever the results.

Therefore, we say and hope that all candidates will be friendly, be diligent, and consider the success of the electoral process in itself a source of pride for every citizen living on this good land. Everyone’s commitment to electoral systems is the point of awareness of the importance of union work in any country, and trust is placed on everyone. Voter and candidate, honesty is everyone’s religion and the harp of this fine trade union art.

May God protect this country, protect it from all harm, and grant everyone success in achieving their ambitions and consolidating the aspirations of the country and everyone who lives on its pure soil.

This is the Emirates, and these are its values, built on principles drawn up by Zayed Al-Khair, may God have mercy on him, and the wise leadership followed the path, believing that the nation is a trust, and we all have the responsibility to preserve it and be honest in carrying it, as long as Zayed’s children lead the honorable positions in safe hands. And hearts that believe in the importance of being together for the sake of the Emirates and the future of its children.

Good morning, solidarity, solidarity, and belonging to the homeland of love and loyalty. Your morning is the fragrance of a desert that is tired of giving, and the saffron of a Gulf sea, Arabic in its blue mixed with the scent of the sweat of the honorable people with brown arms, and in its depth the breaths of men who made necklaces from the oysters of the depths still remain, the fruits of which we reap today, and we reap what the consciences of the loyal, beloved of the earth, lovers of life breathed. .