The implant alternative in our country: its relevance for communication, language and social interactions

Today, Cochlear Implant Day is commemorated around the world for the date the first cochlear implant surgery was successfully performed in France, on February 25, 1957.

Without a doubt, the invention of the cochlear implant constitutes a unique milestone in the history of medicine and humanity. “Being able to substitute a sense, the ear, thanks to medicine and technology, and thus provide audibility to patients with severe or profound hearing loss without benefits with hearing aids, is really fascinating”, Says Prof. Dr. Vicente Diamante, from the Professor Diamante Cochlear Implants Center (CIC).

What is a cochlear implant?

Cochlear implants are implantable electronic devices that replace the function of the hair cells located in the cochlea -or snail-, in the inner part of the ear, transforming sound waves into electrical stimuli and making them reach the auditory nerve, and from there to the brain, thus giving people with severe to profound hearing loss the ability to hear.

The implant placement surgery is very safe, minimally invasive, with minimal recovery times, and implantable devices have very high reliability.

“The most current implants are thinner and smaller, have state-of-the-art technology that allows better access to sounds, with electrodes that favor the preservation of residual hearing and even allow the performance of magnetic resonances without difficulties for the user”, Explains Prof. Diamante.

There is no maximum age limit for performing a cochlear implant

Today babies from 1 year to older adults of the fourth age can access it, as well as people with multiple disabilities, achieving very positive results at the hearing level and in their quality of life.

Brain plasticity is a skill that all human beings have, and it is what allows us to continue learning throughout our lives. “Users in general manage to insert themselves into the world of sound, achieve a more complete and effective communication with others, can be integrated into ordinary schools, reintegrated into the workforce, resume social ties, leave isolation and loneliness, notably improve their self-esteem and self-confidence, their feeling of productivity and usefulness, resume activities, enjoy music, learn languages, etc., being able to enjoy life in all its spheres more fully”, Says Mgter. Prof. Norma Pallares (CIC).

The ultimate experience

The Professor Diamante Cochlear Implant Center is the most experienced center in Latin America, directed by Professors Vicente Diamante and Norma Pallares, pioneers and masters in the specialty, with more than 1900 cochlear implants successfully performed. It has been working at the Higher Institute of Otorhinolaryngology for almost 32 years, providing its patients with comprehensive care, at all stages of the process. It is also the only Argentine center that performs brain stem hearing implants in children, and is certified under ISO 9001: 2015 standards.

The Professor Diamante Cochlear Implant Center has frequently participated in congresses, in research studies and publications in national and international journals. Two years ago, Professors Diamante and Pallares published the book “Cochlear and Brain Stem Implants”, with the participation of the most important national and international exponents on the subject.

Cochlear implant: an innovative technology at the service of inclusion

This device improved and continues to improve the quality of life for thousands of people with hearing loss. From its first version – manufactured in 1957 – to the present day, this technology has progressed considerably and today its users claim that they can hear sounds that they thought they could never recover. Currently, the Austrian company MED-EL, with a direct subsidiary in Argentina, is the leading international supplier of hearing implant systems.

The cochlear implant consists of two parts: an external audio processor, located behind the ear; and an internal implant that is placed under the skin, through a simple and short-term surgery. The external audio processor is attached to the internal part by means of a magnet, its function is to capture and process the sounds to transmit them to the implant, which is responsible for sending the information to the auditory nerve.

In addition to improving communication and independence of people, the cochlear implant facilitates fluidity in social relationships. Thanks to this system, its users can understand speech in different types of listening environments, enjoy music and listen to a wide variety of sounds, such as those of nature.

MED-EL: always one step ahead

Undoubtedly, receiving a cochlear implant is a great decision, since this device will accompany people with hearing loss for many years of their lives.

“At MED-EL we design implants that provide lasting reliability, to the point that we are the only company in the world that offers a full guarantee of its implants in NMR (nuclear magnetic resonance imaging). Also, one of the keys to our implants is compatibility with the latest technology processors, which allows older MED-EL users to update their processors without having to modify their implant.”, says Humberto Maone, Managing Director of MED-EL Argentina.

Furthermore, from now on, people with MED-EL cochlear, bone conduction or middle ear implants have a lifetime guarantee for safe magnetic resonance imaging. This measure guarantees immediate access to this diagnostic test without the need to undergo surgery, suffer discomfort or temporarily lose hearing. With this launch, MED-EL reaffirms its leadership in hearing solutions.

