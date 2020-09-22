New Delhi World Day is celebrated every year on 22 September to spread positivity in the lives of cancer patients. World Rose Day is a day of hope and happiness in the life of cancer patients. It is celebrated every year on 22 September for the welfare of cancer patients. This day is also dedicated to spreading awareness about cancer.

Explain that the treatment of cancer has a drastic effect on the body and also affects patients psychologically, so it is important to make them happy. Today, giving rose flowers to cancer patients, this day is celebrated to create hope in them. The flower symbolizes anxiety and tenderness, which gives cancer patients hope and strength to fight the disease.

History of World Rose Day

World Rose Day is celebrated in memory of 12-year-old Melinda Rose of Canada. Melinda Rose was suffering from Eskin tumor of blood cancer. After daily diagnosis, the doctor said that she can live only for two weeks. After which Rose did not give up hope of defeating cancer and inspired the lives of many people. He made every day of his life meaningful by spreading hope and positivity. She also lived for 6 months due to her positive thinking.

Wish doing on World Rose Day

We celebrate #WorldRoseDay in honor of Melinda Rose, a 12-year old from Canada that touched the lives of many through her fighting spirit and encouragement to other cancer patients. I pray to God, to give the affected patients and their families the courage of Ms. Rose. pic.twitter.com/MT2BAbtDQz – Jennifer Monserrate (@SmtJMOfficial) September 22, 2020

WORLD ROSE DAY

It is celebrated in honor of Melinda Rose when she was suffering from Askin’s Tumor. Here’s to her and all the cancer patients that they can fight the disease with strong willpower and spirit

???? ️# worldroseday2020 #anticancerday #drhimeshjain (1/2) pic.twitter.com/7KPIBbEPQu – Jain’s Dental Villa (@JainDentalVilla) September 22, 2020

“World Rose Day 2020: Changing the Way We Look at Cancer” September 22 is observed as World Rose Day, it is a day dedicated to giving hope, bring happiness, and spread cheer among people fighting cancer. # worldroseday2020 #cancer #cancerwarrior pic.twitter.com/RIYwQY0g9M – Yuvalok Foundation (@yuvalokngo) September 22, 2020

A special day for bringing happiness in the life of cancer patients

Love, care n connect ???????????? !!!!# worldroseday2020 pic.twitter.com/09o4aqUWS7 – Jahanvi Singh (@ Jahanvi14673268) September 22, 2020

Explain that due to cancer, there is uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells anywhere in the body. When cells become old or become damaged, they die and new cells take their place. However, this process breaks down due to cancer. The old cells do not die and instead get out of control, making the new cells abnormal. These extra cells divide non-stop and take the form of tumors.

