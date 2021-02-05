In these difficult times, the 54 sections that this union organization has throughout the country have concentrated on defending each job and each salary of the more than 160 thousand people it represents. The needs posed by the pandemic led to the suspension of face-to-face events, but the intense union activity continued and was enhanced thanks to the technological tools incorporated in previous years.

Social networks and traditional communication channels of UTEDYC they were transformed into a concrete space for approach and collective participation, disseminating updated information on health issues, occupational health and safety, and trade union issues, with agile, open and committed communication. The #Virtual campus, the #Digital magazine, the #Virtual library and the #UTEDYCenVivo cycle valued shared sociability and culture, a form of care and affection, of collective protection in times of crisis.

OSPEDYC, the social work of UTEDYC, has demonstrated in a challenging year the fundamental role it plays in the national health system. Through its thirteen Own Medical Centers, the broadest national coverage, the digitization of procedures and the incorporation of the telemedicine service, it maintained the commitment to take care of and be close to each one of its beneficiaries.

On this special and significant day, UTEDYC reaffirms its commitment to the defense of labor rights and the gains obtained, for a decent wage and employment without violence or gender-based harassment, promoting new rights, and carrying out federal actions that they distinguish it in Benefits, Culture and Human Rights, Training and Professional Training.