At “Today is another day” Serena Bortone interviewed Simona Izzo and Ricky Tognazzi, together in work and in life. Their love has lasted for 36 years. It was she who pressed for the wedding, after having insisted for 11 years. It did not give up and, in the end, it won.

In the last episode of “Today is another day”, aired on Rai 1 on June 17, to animate the living room of Serena Bortone in particular, a decidedly crackling couple thought about it: the one formed by Ricky Tognazzi and Simona Izzo.

Simona Izzo and Ricky Tognazzi: from love on the set to marriage

From Bortone the two told the beginning of their love, which has been going on for 36 years.

Ricky, son of Ugo Tognazzi and Pat O’Hara, explained that it happened at work.

She was directing a movie and giving orders. One day she “ordered” him to give her a kiss and from there their story began.

Tognazzi he defined “a marriage of over thirty years” as a lucullian dinner where they give you the dessert at the beginning, the first times of course were the most beautiful, even if we were not married, but only engaged.

In fact, it was there who put pressure on the marriage, by her own admission Izzo, who persevered in the request for eleven years.

The director explained that she was asking for the big step, even for their children. Meanwhile her father accused her of “being a concubine”.

Simona Izzo and the wedding with Ricky Tognazzi: “Insisting works”

There Izzo she has no doubts: insisting works, it is a theory that can be applied to everything and she – he acknowledged – is “very brazen”.

In life he has never been afraid to ask and in love he applied the same behavior. He took advantage of a long trip to Nice by car, towards Genoa Ricky he gave in but they risked the accident.

