In recent days the name of Serena Bortone is occupying the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? During one of the last episodes of Today is another day, the landlady made some revelations about her health conditions. Let’s find out together what the presenter said.

All who follow Today is another day they undoubtedly noticed the bandage on the right arm that Serena Bortone has been wearing for the day now. After a few days of silence, the conductor has finally clarified his state of health. Bortone confessed to having the De Quervain’s disease.

During the interview with John Minoli, Serena Bortone has finally broken the silence about the gossip that sees her as the protagonist these days. When asked by Minoli if she was hurt in any way, Serena Bortone he answered like this:

Let’s not exaggerate. Wound seems like an epic thing but I had surgery because I had De Quervain’s disease.

After confessing the health problem who posts it, the landlady has reassured all her fans by assuring that it is nothing serious.

In fact speaking with the host of Today is another day Giovanni Minoli, Serena Bortone revealed that it is a simple problem with the wrist. Although it is nothing serious, the conductor he will have to deal with the arm sling for a few more days, until the pain and discomfort have passed.

Serena Bortone has De Quervain’s disease: that’s what it is

For all those who are unaware, De Quervain’s disease is an inflammatory problem that affects the sheath that covers the two tendons.

According to published studies, it is a condition that appears when there is prolonged and intense use of hands.