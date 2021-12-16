At “Oggi è unaltra giorno” on Rai 1 the presenter, Serena Bortone, hosted the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson. “Fergie La Rossa”, who is promoting her book “The compass of the heart” in Rome, commented on some figures in sight of the Royal Family, starting with Queen Elizabeth II.

Serena Bortone, to “Today is another day” on Rai 1, interviewed the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson.

“Fergie La Rossa” he is in Rome for the presentation of his book “The compass of the heart”, which was also mentioned by the Bortone.

The Duchess also commented on some of the most prominent figures of the Royal Family, starting with the queen.

Sarah Ferguson on the queen: “The most iconic of the Royal Family”

For the Ferguson Elizabeth II is the legend, the most iconic figure of the English royal family. Even today, at 95, every day she goes to work, in charge of her country, there are no words to describe her.

They will not spend Christmas together, because once you are divorced you are no longer invited by the royal family. His daughters will go, Beatrice and Eugenia. She hasn’t spent the holidays with them in 26 years.

TO “Today is another day” the Duchess then spoke of hers marriage to Prince Andrew, lasted 6 years.

Fergie remembered her wedding dress, with a train it was very long, she dragged it all over the abbey, it was 7 meters. A memorable day.

She is Andrew they broke up, but they still live together today, in the same house, they are excellent parents for our children and grandparents for grandchildren.

“Marriage is marriage, but we are doing even better because we are the best divorced couple there is. The story is not over, it is simply a different story ”.

Sarah Ferguson he then recalled Lady D.

When they were at public events Diana he told her funny things and made her laugh, so she was picked up by the court officials.

Sarah believe that Lady D she would be very happy with her children and grandchildren.

When he learned of his death there Ferguson she was in Tuscany, with very dear Italian friends who allowed her to be herself.