On Friday 25 June the last episode of “Today is another day”, a program hosted by Serena Bortone on Rai 1, was broadcast. talked about the current relationship with the ex-husband Al bano. The daughter Romina Carrisi was in the studio among the “stable affections”.

Last episode for the season of “Today is another day” conducted on Rai 1 from Serena Bortone.

Stable affects were Jessica Morlacchi, Memo Remigi and Romina Carrisi. Just the mother of Romina, Romina Power, was the protagonist of an intense interview.

Romina Power looking for a new love?

Speaking of the sentimental situation, the Power she said she hopes she won’t end her life alone.

He jokingly stepped forward Memo Remigi (The musician became a widower at the very beginning of 2021. His wife passed away Lucia Russo. The two had a son, Stephen).

There Power welcomed the proposal with sympathy. Inevitable, during the interview with the Bortone, a reference also to the ex-husband Al Bano and their current relationships.

Romina Senior she admitted that on stage she still has fun with him, outside a little less. However, they continue to have an extraordinary relationship.

“Al Bano taught me a lot of things: to be on stage, to drive the car. He is eight years older and he knew many things that maybe I didn’t know ”.

Power also remembered her father, Tyrone Power, and the mother of the ex-husband, Jolanda, to which she herself was very attached.

It was the lady Jolanda to raise her children with her. They never had nannies.

Among the various questions the Bortone he asked Romina whether life has been more fun or boring for her.

Power gave a surprising answer for most, but we must remember that the artist believes in reincarnation: “Let’s say I don’t want to be born again”.

