In the last weekly episode of “Today is another day” on Rai 1, among the “stable affections”, or the commentators of Serena Bortone’s living room, there was the journalist and presenter Rita Dalla Chiesa. Bortone interviewed, among others, the “social priest” Don Alberto Ravagnani.

Last weekly appointment for “Today is another day” on Rai 1, led by Serena Bortone and on air from Monday to Friday starting at 2pm on Friday 18 June.

One of the novelties of the episode was the presence of Rita Dalla Chiesa among “Stable affects”, the regular commentators of the program, together with Jessica Morlacchi and Memo Remigi.

Today is another day: Rita from the Church among the “stable affections”

Rita from the Church, journalist and TV presenter, was born in Casoria, the eldest daughter of general Carlo Alberto from the Church and sister of Nando and Simona.

The debut on television was in 1983 conducting “Vediamoci sul Due”, broadcast by Rai 2. In the 1985/1986 season he conducted with Fabrizio Frizzi “Pane e marmellata”, a program for children always aired on Rai 2.

After his debut on the RAI networks, for many years he linked his media image to the program “Forum“Broadcast on Mediaset from 1988 to 1997 and then from 2003 to 2013.

From 1999 to 2001 he conducted on Rete 4 “The trick is there”, while in 2002 the reality show “Once upon a time there was a farm”.

In the 2002/2003 season he made a brief return to Rai by participating in “I fatti tua”, on Rai 2.

In 2015 he presented “La Posta del Cuore” with Fabrizio Frizzi (her ex-husband, who passed away in 2018 at just 60 years old), aired on Rai 1.

In 2016 Dalla Chiesa published her first children’s book written with Cornflower, “The Star Hunter”.

In 2019 he published the book “I save myself” and in 2020 the book “My waltz with dad”.

Don Alberto, from the social controversies with Fedez to the new book

Speaking of books, guest of Serena Bortone don Alberto Ravagnani, the “social priest” who became famous for viral videos and, recently, for the long-distance controversy with Fedez, he presented “Your life and mine”, a text – he explained – almost entirely autobiographical.

Don Ravagnani he said he wrote the story thinking of all those he collected in the oratory.

Don Alberto said: