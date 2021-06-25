Serena Bortone’s guest at “Oggi è unaltra giorno” was the Apulian actor Emilio Solfrizzi. The beloved Paolo of “Tutti pazzi per amore” told various anecdotes, such as the one linked to the beginning of his story with his wife, Renata Del Turco. And who surprised him by giving him a bouquet of flowers.

In the episode of “Today is another day” of Thursday 24 June on Rai 1 conducted by Serena Bortone the “stable affects” were Memo Remigi, Massimo Cannoletta and Roberta Capua.

There Capua, with Gianluca Semprini, will be at the helm of “Summer live” on Rai 1 from Monday 28 June.

Emilio Solfrizzi on his wife Renata: “He intimidated me”

Read also: Today is another day: Is Serena Bortone back in September?

Among the interviews, the public appreciated very much, even on social networks, that of Bortone to Emilio Solfrizzi.

The actor, who played the role of Paolo Giorgi in “All crazy for love”, he told an anecdote related to his love affair with his wife Renata Del Turco.

In the beginning – he explained Solfrizzi – the thing that intimidated him more than her was when, as soon as they met, Renata gave him a bouquet of flowers.

The actor pointed out that the Of The Turkish at the time he subverted the rules, while in his part the floral tributes are made by men.

He joked Solfrizzi:

“I reacted like an idiot, with a chuckle, I didn’t know what to say to her. At first I tried to be different than I was, to be cool. Then he discovered me, but by now he had married me and he couldn’t do anything… ”.

Emilio Solfrizzi, Paolo from “All crazy for love”

Solfrizzi he started his career with Antonio Stornaiolo, with the duo “Toti and Tata”, and then went on.

Parents of Emilio they were somewhat surprised.

Choosing to be an actor in the 80s in Bari meant deciding not to do anything, explained Solfrizzi, who instead took a degree in Dams, entertainment disciplines, making his parents understand that it was important for him.

It might interest you: Un Posto al Sole, who is Luca Turco (Niko), career and private life

About “All crazy for love”, the plaintiff stated that Paul he’s the funniest character I’ve ever played.

In this role he put a lot of his own, such as “the awareness of not being beautiful as today’s models require and making up for with sympathy”, or pretending not to be jealous.

“Acting allows you to do therapy,” he concluded Solfrizzi, who added that, over time, he has learned to shrug if things don’t go well for a while.