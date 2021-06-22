Guest of “Today is another day” hosted by Serena Bortone, Eleonora Daniele talked about her experience as a mother with little Carlotta, daughter of the presenter and her husband Giulio Tassoni, and the pain of the loss of her beloved brother Luigi, who passed away in 2015.

Last week on Rai 1, before the summer break, for “Today is another day” conducted by Serena Bortone.

In the episode of Monday 21 June, the “stable affections” were present in the studio with the presenter Memo Remigi, Romina Carrisi and Jessica Morlacchi.

Eleonora Daniele and the birth of her daughter Carlotta

There Bortone interviewed Eleonora Daniele, at the helm of “Italian stories” always on Rai 1.

The May 25, 2020 there Daniele she became the mother of Carlotta, daughter of the host of Venetian origin and her husband Giulio Tassoni.

The little girl was recently baptized. His godmother was Mara Venier.

Guest of “Today is another day” Daniele said that her and her husband’s life has changed today, and for the better, thanks to the arrival of their baby girl.

Eleonora and Giulio got married on 14 September 2019 after fifteen years of engagement and four of cohabitation.

Daniele said that her husband was of great help, especially at night, when Carlotta was not sleeping.

He picked her up and calmed her. In difficulties, he commented again Eleonora, his Giulio there has always been.

Eleonora Daniele, the pain for her brother Luigi

For the presenter of “Italian stories” the last few years have also been marked by critical moments such as the loss of his beloved brother Luigi.

There Daniele, in fact, she found herself living with a great joy like motherhood while facing a deep pain, that linked to the disappearance of her brother Luigi, to which he was very attached.

Luigi Daniele passed away in 2015 at just 44 years old. He was suffering from a form of autism and for some time he had been a guest in a specialized facility in Padua.

Faced with certain prejudices – said the Daniele, remembering when she was little – Eleonora he suffered in silence, his brother also suffered, but at the same time he felt strong with him.

A very personal and moving memory that also thrilled the spectators.