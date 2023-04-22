These are the words of the singer: “At one point I was out of work”

Dennis Fantina was a guest of Today is another day, the Rai program conducted by Would be Bortone. In the living room of the presenter the former winner of They will be famous he laid bare by recounting the difficulties encountered due to the loss of his job. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Dennis Fantina was the winner of the first edition of Friends of Maria De Filippicalled at the time They will be famous. After the victory of the talent, a real golden age began for the singer whose career has been very successful. At a certain point, however, something went wrong and, as told by himself, Dennis Fantina found himself jobless.

These were the words that the singer released in the living room of Serena Bortone:

I worked at Radio Italia and then I was out of work. At some point it was all over. I had just taken out a mortgage and had a family, I couldn’t sit there waiting for a producer to come along.

And, continuing, the former winner Of They will be famous he then added:

Today I work with a friend of mine who has opened a bar, when I’m not working I do this. For me the important thing is to be humble and dignified, it’s not all about the world of entertainment.

Dennis Fantina and participation in All Together Now: “I survive on music as much as possible”

A few years ago Dennis Fantina participated in the Canale 5 program hosted by Michelle Hunziker All Together Now. Here the singer had declared to be Pope of two children and, regarding music, he had expressed himself with these words: