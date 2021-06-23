At “Today is another day”, a program hosted by Serena Bortone on Rai 1, the shot put champion Danielle Madam, originally from Cameroon, recounted some episodes of racism she experienced over the years. On 2 June 2021 Danielle obtained Italian citizenship.

Among the guests of the Tuesday 22 June episode of “Today is another day” on Rai 1 there was also Danielle Madam, shot put.

Madam was also Rai’s face for Euro2020 as conductor alongside Marco Lollobrigida of “European Nights”.

Danielle Madam victim of racism and discrimination

Interviewed by Serena Bortone, Danielle Madam – five-time shot put champion – said some episodes of racism that has lived in its path.

She defined herself as a “victim of stupidity”, Danielle.

She explained that one day a gentleman walked into the bar where she worked and told her she would never become Italian “because there are no black Italians” (the champion received Italian citizenship recently, on June 2, 2021).

Read also: Today is another day: is Serena Bortone back in September?

When she was looking for a house, after a telephone interview in which it seemed that a property was available, when she showed up for the appointment, she was told that it was no longer available.

Danielle Madam: her story

Danielle Madam was born in Cameroon on June 23, 1997.

She has lived in Italy since she was 7 and, following the death of her uncle, she moved to a boarding school where she stayed for 11 years. She had to separate from her twin brother, who was welcomed into a male community.

Danielle said:

“Sport has kept me away from bad roads that I could take. I lived in community with many different girls, each one had its own character, its problems, I could let myself be carried away in all ways. Playing sports saved me by distancing me from those situations “.

TO “Today is another day” la Bortone he asked her what she felt most Italian about.

Danielle she replied “in gesticulation” and in the fact that she cooks very well, having learned from the nuns.