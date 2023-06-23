Reason for the fight? The saying Long live the wolf or die the wolf.

Small controversy staged a Today is another daythe program of Serena Bortone which is broadcast after 1.30 pm on Tg1. Guest in the studio a few days ago Pier Francesco Pingitorejournalist and creator of the famous Baggage.

Pingitore spoke in the round with Bortone starting from the beginning as a journalist a The mirror before becoming an author and director for cinema and theatre. In 1965 he gave birth to the Bagaglino company which saw illustrious personalities of local comedy compete as Pippo Franco, Oreste Lionello, Maurizio Mattioli, Enrico Montesano, Pino Caruso, Gianfranco D’Angelo, Leo Gullotta, Pamela Prati, Gabriella Ferri, Laura Troschel , Maria Grazia Buccella, Martufello. For some years, however, the company has ceased to have popularity. But despite everything, Pingitore has a dream, that of bringing the Bagaglino back on state TV.

At that point Serena Bortone intervened by wishing Pingitore all the best and good luck for his future projects. The director replied with a “die the wolf”.

The doubtful Bortone replied by saying: “But do they say crepi or viva?”. “Crepi, I hate those who say alive” – Pingitore’s answer which, however, was followed by the denial of Valerio Scanu convinced that long live the wolf. “But it is said to be alive!” – exclaimed An intrusion that Pier Francesco Pingitore didn’t like very much, who replied a little piqued: “Ma che viva, if you’re alive if you eat”.

It’s still: “They invent these, my goodness, it’s possible that for 3,000 years people said they crack and now it’s been discovered that the wolf now takes the puppy in its mouth, etc”. Serena, visibly embarrassed, preferred to remain silent.