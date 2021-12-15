The actress and presenter Chiara Francini was a guest at “Oggi è unaltra Giorno” on Rai 1, hosted by Serena Bortone. For 16 years she has been engaged to a Swede, Frederick Lundqvist. Francini talked about their love story and marriage, which doesn’t seem to fit into her plans.

Chiara Francini it is told in the round in the studio of “Today is another day” by Serena Bortone on Rai 1.

There Francini, which we see on TV among the jurors of “Drag Race Italy”, with Tommaso Zorzi and the drag queen Priscilla, spoke of the film just released in theaters and which sees her as the protagonist, that is “Other fathers”.

Chiara Francini: “I feel like a princess every day”

Bright and fun, Chiara Francini she responded in kind when asked about her wedding to her fiancé Frederick Lundqvist, Swedish, by his side since 2005.

“You’re not crazy, I don’t want strangers in the house, as Alberto Sordi used to say. Not yet. We have lived together for 16 years, but marriage is a day when you feel like a princess, I feel like a princess every day (laughs, ed) “.

On various occasions, for example in an interview with “Vanity Fair”, the Tuscan actress spoke about Frederick as of an ironic, silent, very attentive, sarcastic, very reserved man.

For her, he is the person who made her free and safe and loves her every day by giving her a chance to flourish.

Clear she feels very grateful to her partner who has always left her free to express herself and more.

At the “Corriere della sera” there Francini she said that if she got somewhere, she owes it to her boyfriend, who always told her he couldn’t be with a woman without ambition.

He has always supported and helped her, even financially at the beginning.

He pointed out the Francini that it is usually easier for a man to pity a woman in her defeats than to share her successes.

This is not the case with Frederick. According to the actress, Swedish men have a greater awareness of women’s freedom than Italians.

Chiara then spoke about her inner side, admitting that she has many fragilitybut also adding that he believes that human beings must draw strength from their most vulnerable aspects.

It hurts her arrogance, which he believes to be a great demonstration of stupidity and which is also banality. And find that the boredom is the largest horror of a lifetime.