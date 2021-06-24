Barbara Foria, a Neapolitan comedian of “What the football”, where she often proposed her (very successful) imitation of Bortone, was hosted at “Oggi è unaltra giorno” hosted by Serena Bortone on Rai 1. The two talked about it after a nice curtain.

Among the guests of the episode of “Today is another day” of Wednesday 23 June, on Rai 1, there was also Barbara Foria.

The comedian became acquainted with “Zelig” and “Colorado”, and then landed in “Those who football” with her imitations, including that of the presenter of the program, Serena Bortone.

And right in front of the Bortone there Foria she ventured into a hilarious curtain where the two joked and laughed together, with the “stable affections” of the show (in this episode Jessica Morlacchi, Catena Fiorello and Massimo Cannoletta).

Barbara Foria imitates Serena Bortone in “Today is another day”

There Foria he told the Bortone who is glad that Serena appreciated his imitation.

Barbara has been following her since the days of “Agora” and studied it almost naturally.

When, last September, the Bortone arrived in the studio of “Today is another day” – added the Foria – waited for her with a little anxiety related to the gender change of the program.

But then when Serena she entered waving her hands and waving to the Italians “I wasn’t even Gianni Morandi” she calmed down. She was struck by his gestures and his smile.

Barbara Foria is one of the most appreciated comedians by the Italian public.

Born in Naples on August 18, 1975, she graduated in Law from the Federico II University of Naples.

The actress is therefore also a lawyer, regularly enrolled in the Register “for always having ensured a plan B”, he joked some time ago.

So Foria had ironized, at the time, about the male gender:

“What do I look at in a man? At 20 the character, at 30 the current account and at 40 the subjunctive “.

In another interview he confided that, despite appearances, he is a rather shy person in life.

