At “Today is another day”, the presenter Serena Bortone interviewed Arianna Bergamaschi, who became famous in the nineties as a testimonial for Disney. After a collaboration with Pitbull, Bergamaschi started an international career. She also sang for Hillary Clinton when Arianna was pregnant with her first child. The former first lady gave her a special gift: the astrological picture of the child.

Arianna Bergamaschi from Disney to rapper Pitbull

Arianna Bergamaschi he lives between Italy and America, where he started a career in pop music with song “Sexy People” alongside the rapper Pitbull.

He started an international career. Among his best friends today there is also Shaggy, very involved in charity to support the most needy children, as Arianna said.

There Bergamaschi, known in the nineties as a testimonial of Disney, in particular for being the voice of The little Mermaid, also sang for the former first lady Hillary Clinton who made her the astral plane for her son.

Arianna, in fact, as she explained, was in the ninth month of pregnancy, in danger of giving birth on stage, but I went anyway and it went well. Hilary walked over to her and touched her belly.

From Bortone there Bergamaschi described her as a very simple person despite the role.

He asked her when the baby would be born and prepared one for him astral plane.

Arianna Bergamaschi: private life, husband, children

Arianna has been married since 2014 to the top manager Olivier François.

The two got married seven years after they met. In 2016 their first child was born. The couple had four children in all: Guillaume, Arnaud, Nicolas and Alexandre.

Arianna Bergamaschi also received compliments from Bono Vox.

As the singer explained, she had sent the star a song in ancient Neapolitan, an interpretation for a musical.

He replied with great compliments.

On the occasion of one of her birthdays, her husband gave her a picture with Bono’s e-mail framed.