The Talpa program Today Inside can be seen again on TV on Monday with Johan Derksen. Derksen himself announced this to the AD† René van der Gijp and presenter Wilfred Genee will also sit at the table again in the talk show, according to Derksen. Derksen says nothing about the future of the program and Talpa is ahead NRC not available for comment.

According to ANP news agency, Talpa will make a statement later on Wednesday. Less than two weeks ago, the trio stopped Today Inside following a strongly criticized statement by Derksen. He said in a broadcast that he had abused an unconscious woman with a candle when he was 24. His colleague Van der Gijp added with a laugh that it could also have been “a baseball bat”. The days after the broadcast, Derksen claimed that his statements had been misunderstood.

According to Derksen, the management of the program had made it clear that they Today Inside wanted to resume. “De Mol emphasized that he was behind us, because he did not cancel us. We would have thrown in the towel ourselves,” says Derksen in the AD†

After Derksen, Genee and Van der Gijp resigned, Derksen, among others, received a lot of statements of support and, in his own words, he was “buried with e-mails, letters, flowers and cigars”. Partly “to please those people”, Derksen says that he is again willing to sit down at the talk show table. “And to dispel all opponents the impression that they have won.”