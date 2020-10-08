Every week there is a lot of excitement among the TV news channels about TRP. This time also TRP has arrived today. Now, meanwhile, Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh has claimed in a press conference that a fake TRP racket is going on. 2 people have been arrested in this case. They have named three channels including Republic TV. He said that Republic TV used to buy TRPs by paying money. Now it is coming in your mind that what is this TRP. How is TRP of channels fixed? Let’s tell.

What is TRP?

TRP (Target Rating Points / Television Rating Points) is used to measure how many viewers are watching a particular TV show within a set time interval. TRP tells us the choice of the people and also how much the popularity of a particular channel or show is. Advertisers spend money on the show and channel which has a higher TRP.

How TRP is measured

INTAM and BARC agencies measure the TRP of any TV show. People’s Meter is installed in some places to measure TRP. It can be understood that a few thousand viewers are surveyed as a sample and on the basis of these viewers, all the viewers are considered. Now through the People Meter Specific Frequency it detects which program or channel is being viewed so many times.

Through this meter, every minute of TV information is passed on to the Monitoring Team INTAM i.e. Indian Television Audience Measurement. After analyzing or analyzing the information received from the People Meter, this team decides which channel or program has a TRP. In order to calculate it, the program and time regularly watched by a viewer are continuously recorded and then the average record of the program is extracted by multiplying this data by 30 times. This People Meter extracts complete information about any channel and its program.

How did rackets work?

He said, “The big racket is on hand. This racket is a fake TRP. The television advertising industry is worth about 30 to 40 thousand crores. The rate of advertisement is decided on the basis of TRP rate. According to which channel will get the advertisement, it is decided. If there is a change in TRP, it affects the revenue. Some people benefit from it and some people suffer from it. ”

He said, “BARC is an institution to measure TRP. They place barometers in different cities, about 30 thousand barometers have been installed in the country. About 10 thousand barometers have been installed in Mumbai. The task of installing the barometer was given to an institution named Hansa in Mumbai. During the investigation, it has been revealed that some old workers who were working with Hansa were sharing data from the television channel. He used to tell people whether you are at home or not, keep the channel on. Used to pay for this. Some people who are illiterate, English channels were used on their homes. ”

Parambir Singh said, “We have arrested the former worker of Hansa. Investigations were extended on this basis. Two people have been arrested and presented in court and have been sent to custody till 9 October. Looking for some of his companions. Some are in Mumbai and some are outside Mumbai. They used to pay according to the channel. 20 lakh rupees have been seized from the account of a person who has been caught and cash of eight lakh rupees has been recovered.