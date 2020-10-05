Is Imran Khan the greatest cricketer of Pakistan? People may have a different opinion on this matter. But those who know Pakistani cricket closely believe that Imran inspired a generation in his country for cricket and especially fast bowling. Apart from his sports, he also remained in the headlines due to stories of his personal life. On this day in 1952, Imran Khan was born in Lahore.Imran’s run, his flying ball, his jump and reverse swing yorker inspired people to bowl fast on pitches that were of little help to him. The young players started fast bowling by looking at Imran Khan.

His batting average was 37.69 and batting was 22.81. He was part of a quartet of all-rounders of that era – Ian Botham, Richard Hadlee and Kapil Dev.

Imran played 51 matches in his last 10 years in Test cricket. During this time, his batting average was close to 50 and bowling average 19.

In ODI cricket Imran scored 3700 runs at an average of 33.41 and 33.41 at an average of 22.61. As captain of Pakistan, he won the 1992 World Cup title to the team. He did not play any domestic cricket in Pakistan. Yes, he used to come to Pakistan from Worcestershire or Sussex for the home series.

In discussions about married life

Imran Khan has married three. He was first married to Jemima Goldsmith, the daughter of a British billionaire. But this marriage, which took place in 1995, broke up in 2004. She was married to journalist Reham Khan in 2015, which did not last a year. His current wife’s name is Bushra Manek.

Returned at the behest of Jia-ul-Haq on retirement from cricket in 1987

He had announced his retirement from international cricket in 1987. But at the request of the then Pakistani President Zia-ul-Haq, he returned to cricket and won the first World Cup in 1992. He played the first match for Pakistan in 1971.

After his retirement from cricket, he switched to politics. He is currently the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Due to his statements, he also lives in a lot of controversies. He often talks anti-India.