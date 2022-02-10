Welcome to this blog

In this blog beats NRC Friday, the seventh day of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The Netherlands won one medal yesterday. Speed ​​skater Irene Schouten took gold in the 5,000 meters — with 6.43.51 she set an Olympic and Dutch record. Snowboarder Glenn de Blois stranded in the first knockout round. On Friday Kimberley Bos will play twice in the skeleton. Patrick Soest and Jorrit Bergsma appear at the start of long track speed skating. In the short track for women, the quarter, semi and full finals of the 1,000 are held in one afternoon. The men drive the 500 meters and the semi-finals on the relay.