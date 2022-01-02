Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

This morning, the implementation of the new system of weekly work begins, to be four and a half working days, from Monday to Thursday, and half a working day on Friday, and the weekly holiday is on Saturday and Sunday.

The decision applies to all entities in the federal government sector in the country, where the official working hours will be based on the new decision from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm from Monday to Thursday (8 working hours), and from 7.30 am to 12: 00:00 on Friday (4 and a half hours).

The new system will include the possibility of applying flexible working hours and the remote work system on Friday in the federal authorities, provided that the federal authorities approve the implementation mechanisms, and as required by the interest of the workflow in these authorities.

The new system of weekly work is also applied in most local government agencies, while the new law regulating labor relations gives the private sector the flexibility to determine the weekly rest in terms of its date and number of days, including at least one paid weekly rest day.

The new weekly work system enhances the UAE’s position on the business map as a global economic center, as it will contribute to enhancing the integration of the national economy with various global economies and markets, and enhance its important and effective strategic position in the global economy, especially that the new weekly work system ensures the matching of exchanges and commercial transactions days And economic and financial with countries that adopt the weekly holiday on Saturday and Sunday.

The adoption of the new system of working days and weekly holidays will support the financial sector, as it will harmonize with working days in international stock exchanges and financial markets, in addition to international banks, and thus the new system will enhance the performance of the stock markets, banks, insurance companies, and foreign trade of the UAE.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources urged the federal authorities to adhere to the new system, and to take advantage of the flexibility provided by the legislator within the executive regulations of the human resources law in the federal government regarding flexible working hours, provided that the regulation of flexible working hours approved by the federal authorities is consistent with the work need and in Limits of official working hours.

She indicated the possibility of those federal agencies activating the remote work system approved in the federal government on jobs that are capable of doing so, provided that coordination with the authority is done in this regard before applying the remote work pattern (in whole or in part) to any job they have, in order to ensure that the conditions are met. Required according to the above system and within the limits of the approved official work.

The authority has re-engineered the electronic human resources information management system “Bayanati”, in line with the new work system, and the authority has prepared to overcome any obstacles it faces in implementing the new work system. The authority requested, from federal entities that are not associated with the human resources information management system in the federal government “Bayanati” to amend the electronic systems approved by it, in line with the new work system, in terms of (official working hours, weekends, vacations, and other aspects). Related.