After “Magaly TV, the firm“announced a ‘bomb’ that involved a television host and her husband with the theme of infidelity, dozens of users on social networks began to speak out due to the great expectations generated by the edition of this Monday, April 10, of the space of shows by Magaly Medina The public must wait until almost 10.00 pm to finally see LIVE who it is.

Magaly launches advance on TV host

Magaly Medina He promises to shake up Peruvian show business with new revelations on his ATV show. This time she announces that the topic is focused on the marriage of a television presenter, who is going through a bad time.

“They got together in a wedding I dreamed of a few months ago, but today a third person appears with an avalanche of very harsh revelations, infidelities and attacks,” says the advance.

Users react to Magaly’s scoop preview

An avalanche of comments has generated “Magaly TV, the firm“after the broadcast of a preview of what is coming tonight on the ATV program. Thus, several users expressed their expectation for the revelations that the controversial ‘Urraca’ has prepared. Some were even encouraged to slide some names of who would be the protagonists of this ‘bomb’.

“I won’t be able to sleep out of curiosity”, “Advance your program to 6 in the afternoon”, “I wanted to sleep early, but that’s it”, “Who will it be? Valeria Piazza, Brunella Horna or Ethel Pozo”, are some of the opinions of the public that the space for shows will not be lost for any reason.

