Deputy says he was “pardoned” and that Justice can no longer do anything in his case

the deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) said again this Sunday (May 22, 2022) that he will not wear an electronic ankle bracelet again after receiving Bolsonaro’s constitutional grace. He made the statement during a motorcycle tour in support of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in Rio de Janeiro.

“I couldn’t even use [a tornozeleira] At that time. Today, I don’t even use it. I was pardoned by grace. When the Judiciary has a presidential pardon, the recognition is merely declaratory. The Judiciary does nothing else, it just declares the extinction”said Silveira.

The anklet is part of a set of precautionary measures determined by STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes due to the conviction in a process that investigated attacks against the Court. The deputy was sentenced to 8 years and 9 months in prison on April 20. The Federal Supreme Court also determined the loss of Silveira’s mandate and the suspension of her political rights while the effects of the conviction last.

Despite the deputy’s position, Moraes determined on Friday (May 20, 2022) the blocking of Silveira’s movable and immovable assets to ensure payment of the fines imposed on the congressman. The value of the fines already imposed amounts to R$645 thousand and was motivated by the failure to comply with obligations determined by the Court, such as the use of the anklet.

This is not the first time that Silveira says he will not comply with the STF’s determination. For Moraes, Silveira’s statements indicate the “need to adopt more serious measures” to allow compliance with the payment of fines.