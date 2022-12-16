Interviewed by CorSera, the husband of Fabiana De Angelis told all his pain and that of his two teenage children

These are words full of incalculable and theoretically inexplicable pain, those spoken to Corriere della Sera by the engineer Giulio Iachetti, husband of Fabiana DeAngelis, one of the 4 victims of the Fidene massacre. Yet, with a sometimes disarming lucidity, the man spoke of the splendid story he had with the woman of her life and how now, with all his strength, he will try to move forward together with his children .

What happened last Sunday morning in Fidene, a neighborhood in the North East of Rome, is something that needs to be defined tragedy it is even reductive.

The senseless wrath of a man, Claudio Campiti, ended the lives of four people forever. Four women who are no longer here and who leave four families torn apart by pain.

Sabina Sperandio, Elizabeth Silence, Nicoletta Golisanorespectively aged 71, 55 and 50, lost their lives on the spot, due to the very serious gunshot wounds inflicted by the killer.

Fabiana De Angelis, who in the shooting she was injuredinstead she tried to fight with all her strength for two days, before giving up forever too.

Interviewed by The Corriere della Sera, her husband Julius he tried to explain his immense pain in words and also had his say about Campiti, the man who took away the mother forever from her two teenage sons.

The words of Fabiana De Angelis’s husband

The man said he met Fabiana when he was only 13 and spent with her 37 long and beautiful yearsfirst as a friend, then as boyfriend and husband.

On April 26th we would have celebrated 20 years of marriage. As kids I used to pick her up at home, we’d go to the brewery behind Porta Pia and we’d tell each other our stories. At one point I declared myself.

Giulio and Fabiana have given life to a beautiful family, also giving birth to two sonswhich they have today 16 and 14 years old and that they will have to go on without their mom.

My life together with Fabiana was like a lego to be built, brick by brick. Now I feel like a spiteful person came by and took it all down. Our construction is scattered on the ground, but today I’m starting to rebuild together with my children. The problem is that when you make a big lego, then it’s difficult to make it the same again. Some pieces we will no longer be able to find, others will change shape.

And about the killer, he says:

Mr. Iachetti then also spoke of Campiti and explained what he expects now, namely the justice.

I know justice exists and my wife deserves it. I will meet in court the man responsible for this tragedy, because he is the last link between Fabiana and this world. I will be present at every single hearing.

Meanwhile, the 57-year-old responsible for the massacre has been subjected toarrest validation interrogation, during which he does not seem to have shown the slightest sign of repentance. He is currently incarcerated in the prison Queen Coeli.