With the presentation of various pieces of evidence collected by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, this Thursday it will formally accuse Henry R., 45 years old, of American nationality, as the probable person responsible for the crimes of homicide against Némesis Gissel, Daniel and Angélica.

In addition to the injuries suffered by Guadalupe P. and HDAC, as well as the damage caused in the crash recorded on Bernardo Norzagaray Boulevard, during the afternoon of Monday the 24th of the current month.

The foreigner already has a private legal defense, which will seek the freedom of his client, it emerged.

Security is being reinforced on the streets

The crash that left an extended family in mourning forced municipal authorities to reinforce security on the city’s main avenues in order to prevent car accidents, reported municipal president Cruz Pérez Cuéllar.

The councillor held a meeting with the Road Safety Coordinator, César Tapia Martínez, and agreed to implement various measures, including the presence of officers on primary avenues, especially those where the most accidents have occurred.

“We are going to be giving priority to these roads such as Independencia Boulevard, Talamás Camandari, Juan Pablo II, all those where these accidents have occurred and we are analyzing what else we are going to do, but we do want to concentrate on these roads,” he said.

There are 13 fatalities

As of Tuesday, June 25, Road Safety reported 433 accidents, 16 run-overs, 125 injuries and 11 deaths. The number of fatalities is higher, since Road Safety only documents deaths recorded on public roads, without considering people who died in hospitals, so there are 13 fatalities.

Yesterday the mayor lamented the losses that have been recorded in recent weeks where several people have died, such as the case of the couple who had an accident with a transport unit in the Antonio J. Bermúdez Industrial Park, as well as the teenagers who They died in a car accident on Bernardo Norzagaray Boulevard.