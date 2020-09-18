The stock market closed on Thursday with a fall. Today is the last day of trading this week. In such a situation, which stocks are likely to rise and understand which stocks are in discussion. On Thursday, the Sensex closed down 323 points and the Nifty fell 88 points.1. On Thursday, everyone kept an eye on the stock of HAPPIEST MINDS TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED SHARES in the stock market. The stock of Happiest Minds was listed at Rs 351 at a 111 per cent premium against the issue price of Rs 166 on Thursday. During the day, its stock touched an all-time high of 395 and a low of 350 on the NSE. It closed at Rs 371, up by Rs 21 after the market closed.

2. Dhanuka Agritech shares: Dhanuka Agritech shares closed up nearly 7 per cent on Thursday (Rs 53). In fact, the company’s board of directors has approved share buybacks. This has strengthened investor confidence. BOD has decided to buyback shares of about 100 crores.

3. Larsen and Toubro shares: Larsen and Toubro said that it has got a metallurgical contract of around 1000 to 2500 crores. However, its stock closed down 1.7 per cent on Thursday, although it is expected to gain momentum today.

4. HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED: The stock of HCL closed at a rapid rate on Thursday (up 2.25 percent). Even today, it is expected to boom. Recently the company has announced that it has partnered with Google Cloud.

5. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: Reddy Labs shares closed up 4.22 per cent on Thursday. Russia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has joined hands with Dr. Reddy’s Lab for clinical trials and distribution of Sputnik V, a vaccine for coronavirus in India. Apart from this, the company has launched Eye Allergy Drop in the US market.