Monday, December 4, 2023, 11:54 p.m.

















The newspaper LA VERDAD today organizes a debate forum in which the ‘Challenges and perspectives’ of the Constitution will be addressed, on the eve of its 45th anniversary. At the meeting, Germán Teruel, professor of Constitutional Law and co-director of the Chair of Good Government and Public Integrity at the University of Murcia, will speak; Manuel Aragón, professor emeritus of Constitutional Law and magistrate emeritus of the Constitutional Court, considered a reference on issues related to the Magna Carta, and the director of the newspaper, Alberto Aguirre de Cárcer.

In addition, the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, will be in charge of opening the event and the president, López Miras, will be in charge of closing it around 6:00 p.m. The debate is sponsored by the regional government and the Murcia City Council, with the collaboration of the regional Assembly.

The round table, which will begin at 5:00 p.m., in the Almudí Palace, and which is organized within the framework of the 120 years of THE TRUTH, arrives 24 hours before the 45th anniversary of the Spanish Constitution is celebrated on December 6 . The anniversary takes place in the middle of the debate on the Amnesty Law in Spain and within the European institutions, days after the Minister of Justice, Félix Bolaños, had to go to give explanations about the amnesty to the European Commissioner for Justice , Didier Reynders. Also that President Miras has managed to introduce into the European Parliament’s debate on the anti-corruption directive the application of the pardon measure to those convicted of corruption crimes.

Vocento promotes a series of activities in support of the Magna Carta On the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the Spanish Constitution, Vocento organizes a series of commemorative activities to support the common standard of all Spaniards. Personalities, jurists and experts will participate in various forums convened through regional newspapers to address the absolute need for its validity and enhancement as well as to debate the political and institutional moment it is going through. Explaining the concerns that arise around some of its 169 articles, investigating and debating the new realities constitutes a timely and necessary exercise in which newspapers are turning these days as a sign of their unconditional support for the Spanish Constitution.