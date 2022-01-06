Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

This morning, federal government agencies and most local authorities will start working on Friday as an official working day for the first time in the history of the country, from 7.30 in the morning until 12:00 in the afternoon on Friday (4 and a half hours).

And the competent authorities have unified the date for holding the Friday sermon and prayer, to be after 1:15 pm at the state level throughout the year, which provides an opportunity for employees and workers to return to their homes and reach the mosques where Friday prayers are held.

Work comes on Friday, according to the new system of weekly work, to be four and a half working days from Monday to Thursday, and half working days on Friday, and the weekly holiday is on Saturday and Sunday.

The new system of weekly work is also applied in most local government agencies, while the new law regulating labor relations gives the private sector the flexibility to determine the weekly rest in terms of its date and number of days, including at least one paid weekly rest day.

And the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources issued a circular to all ministries and federal entities regarding granting flexibility to work “remotely” for federal government employees on Friday, to ensure the continuity of service provision, and the proper functioning of the federal government during the implementation of the “remote” work system on this day. .

The new weekly work system enhances the UAE’s position on the business map as a global economic center, as it will contribute to strengthening the integration of the national economy with various global economies and markets, and enhance its important and effective strategic position in the global economy, especially that the new weekly work system ensures the matching of exchanges and commercial transactions Economic and financial with countries that adopt the weekly holiday on Saturday and Sunday.

The adoption of the new system of working days and weekly holidays will support the financial sector, as it will harmonize with working days in international stock exchanges and financial markets, in addition to international banks, and thus the new system will enhance the performance of the stock markets, banks, insurance companies, and foreign trade of the UAE.

The new system of weekly work in the federal government sector is based on Cabinet Resolution No. 27 of 2020 AD regarding the remote work system in the federal government and the decisions amending it.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed that there is flexibility to work “remotely” for federal government employees on Friday, to ensure the continuity of service provision, and the proper functioning of the federal government during the implementation of the remote work system on this day.

In its circular No. 2 of 2022, which was issued yesterday (Thursday), the authority specified a set of controls that ministries and federal entities must adhere to when allowing some employees to work remotely on Friday.

These controls include that the job and the employee who occupies the job meet the conditions and controls for remote work contained in the remote work system in the federal government, and that the federal entity determines the appropriate jobs for remote work for it, through coordination with the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in this regard. .

And the necessity of issuing the employee’s prior approval regarding his work remotely on Friday from the direct manager, in coordination with the director of the department to which he belongs, and the human resources department in the workplace.

Continuity of service provision

In the circular, the authority mentioned the necessity of having a sufficient number of employees at the federal entity’s headquarters to ensure the continuity of providing services to the public of customers, so that the percentage of employees working from the workplace is not less than 70% of the total employees of the federal entity, taking into account giving priority to remote work for the employee who His workplace is far from his place of residence, in addition to taking into account any other humanitarian conditions that employees may face in this aspect.

Provided that the human resources departments in the ministries and federal entities are responsible for supervising the rotation between employees in the organizational units of the entity who meet the conditions for remote work.

The authority confirmed that it has re-engineered the human resources information management system in the federal government “Bayanati” in accordance with the provisions of this circular for all operators of the “Bayanati” system with the aim of automation and facilitating the process of submitting the employee to the request to work remotely on Friday.