Today, experts are giving their opinion about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against Corona

Today, Friday, a committee of independent experts is studying the “Johnson & Johnson” vaccine against the emerging corona virus, before giving its opinion on whether or not to use it in the US market.

Although the committee’s opinion is advisory. However, it is being taken into consideration as a prelude to taking a decision on conditional approval to become the third vaccine in the United States. And approval for the use of the vaccine can be issued very quickly, if the committee deems it safe and effective and recommends that it be granted a license.

The committee’s discussions will be broadcast live on the Internet throughout the day, as was the case before the emergency licenses of Pfizer-Bountec and Moderna vaccines were granted in the United States.

About 20 panelists, mostly independent scientists, along with an industry representative and a consumer, were able to analyze in detail clinical trial data on nearly 40,000 people. They can also ask their questions and make potential criticisms of the discussions.

The transparency adopted through this procedure is very unusual, and aims to reassure people by showing the seriousness of the process.

Experts are tasked with answering the following question: Do the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks of using it?

At the end of the day, they will vote on what is called an emergency use license in the United States.

The US Food and Drug Administration is supposed to give its final approval. It will announce its decision “as soon as possible” as promised. In the cases of the “Pfizer” and “Moderna” vaccines, the relevant US authority granted the license the day immediately following the committee’s positive opinion.

The vaccine manufactured by “Johnson & Johnson” and which began to be used in South Africa, is especially expected in the world because, unlike other vaccines, it requires only one dose.

It has another advantage in the logistics field as it can be stored in fridge temperatures, which greatly facilitates its distribution.

And there are, in fact, no major doubts about his approval, even the FDA itself released a batch of documents earlier this week confirming the effectiveness of the vaccine.

“Tests confirm safety without a specific safety concern that has been detected could prevent the issuance of a license for its emergency use,” it wrote Wednesday.

The effectiveness of the vaccine was 85.9% against the most dangerous forms of Covid-19 in the United States, the country most affected by the epidemic in the world.

In all clinical trial areas, its effectiveness was 66.1% against moderate forms of the disease and in general it was “similar” for all population groups (age and ethnicity).

The most common side effects were pain at the injection site, headache, fatigue, and muscle pain.