THE TRUTH MURCIA. Friday, January 6, 2023, 01:28



Each Murcian has spent an average of 19.80 euros to buy tenths for the Extraordinary Draw of the

El Niño Lottery 2023, below the 21.74 euros that there was the previous year, according to the consignment figure per inhabitant of State Lotteries and Gambling (LAE). In total, a total of 30 million euros have been consigned in the Region, up to the 150,326 tickets that were expected to be sold. In the country as a whole, each Spaniard has spent an average of 16.71 euros to buy tickets for the El Niño Lottery draw. In 2022 the consignment per inhabitant was set at 17.5 euros. By region, the community that has spent the most per inhabitant this year is Asturias, with an average of 26.68 euros, followed by Castilla y León (26.52 euros), Comunidad Valenciana (22.95 euros), La Rioja (21 .83 euros), the Basque Country (21.42 euros), Cantabria (20.92 euros), Aragon (20.26 euros) and the Region of Murcia (19.80).