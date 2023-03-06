Today, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center is hosting the 17th edition of the International Conference on Space Operations 2023 (SpaceOps 2023), one of the most prominent global space events, in the commercial center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The conference comes under the organization of the International Society for Space Operations, to be the first edition to be held in the Arab world.

This event is scheduled to attract elite scientists, researchers, engineers and global leaders in the space industry to discuss the latest research, modern technologies and innovations in the space sector.

Hosting this conference is part of the UAE’s strategic plan to develop its space programme. Inspired by the vision of its wise leadership, the country has worked with firm determination to lay a strong foundation that will enable it to reserve a leading position in the global space industry, by relying on many important initiatives, most notably the Emirates Satellite Programme, the Emirates Astronaut Programme, and the Emirates Mars Exploration Project –” Probe of Hope”, the Emirates project to explore the moon, and the “Mars 2117” strategy, through which the UAE seeks to be the first country to build a human settlement on the red planet through the Mars Science City.

The conference is held under the title “Investing in Space for Achievements Beyond Earth”, and will provide an opportunity for participating delegates to explore all aspects of space mission operations, including areas related to robotic operations, satellite control and space missions in general, whether manned or unmanned. It will be a strong opportunity for visitors to learn about the latest technologies and opportunities in this sector, and the role of advanced space technologies to contribute to reaching optimal solutions to ensure a better future for humanity.