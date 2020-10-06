New York: US President Donald Trump is about to be discharged from hospital. On October 3, he was admitted to the Walter Reed Hospital after being infected with Corona. President Trump informed him by tweeting that he will leave the hospital at 6.30 pm today. He said that there is no need to fear Corona. Do not let it dominate your life.

President Trump tweeted, “I will leave Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 today. Looks very good Do not be afraid of Kovid. Do not let it dominate your life. We have developed some really cool medicines and information under the Trump administration. I feel better than 20 years ago. “

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 PM Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Earlier on Monday, White House officials said Trump was eager to leave after spending three nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Doctors said on Monday that in recent times, his oxygen level suddenly fell twice and gave him such an astroid which is recommended to be given to a very sick person.

Even after that, the doctors said that Trump’s health is improving and he can be discharged on Monday and the remaining treatment will be done in the White House. “This is an important day as the president’s health continues to improve and he is ready to return to normal functioning,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Fox News on Monday.

White House press secretary infected with Corona

On the other hand, White House Press Secretary Kelly McInerney said on Monday that she has been infected with Kovid-19. McInerney is the top White House official to be infected with Kovid-19 after President Donald Trump and the First Lady were hit by the virus. So far this year more than two lakh Americans have lost their lives in this country.

McInerney tweeted, “I had been getting negative during my daily tests since Thursday and I was found to be infected with Kovid-19 on Monday morning even though I had no symptoms.” The reporter, producer or member is not listed as a close contact.

Along with this, he referred to a press conference called at the White House on Thursday, saying, “Also, I had no information about the Hop Hicks investigation before the press briefing at the White House on Thursday.” I did not wear a mask. Hicks, a close aide of the president and first lady, is the first White House official to be infected by Kovid-19 last week. After him, Trump and his wife Melania were also hit by Kovid-19.

Problems of Pakistan may increase, will be included in black list or not, FATF will decide this month