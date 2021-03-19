Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The nanometric satellite DMSAT-1 will be launched today at 10 a.m. UAE time from the Baikonur space port in the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the separation process will take place after the launch at 2:20 pm UAE time, and at exactly 3 p.m. the first signal from the satellite will be received. It is the first environmental nanometric satellite for Dubai Municipality in cooperation with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center.

In turn, Adnan Al Rayes, Director of the DMSAT-1 Program and Senior Director of the Remote Sensing Department from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: The satellite aims to employ space technology and artificial intelligence techniques to enhance the environmental monitoring system at the state level, in addition to monitoring the concentrations of suspended particles in Dust, and monitoring the concentrations of gases that cause climate change, carbon dioxide, methane and water vapor.

Adnan Al Rayes

Al-Rayyes said: The satellite is characterized by its small size, as the weight of the nanometer DMSAT-1 is about 15 kg, and the monitoring process is carried out through 3 spectral beams, which are blue, red and infrared.

He added: The moon is also distinguished by its ability to provide space data for the monitoring process, even with sandstorms, which are an added value, given the importance of obtaining such data in such circumstances, in addition to the high potential for use in environmental studies and research. Artificial intelligence is based on 3 scientific devices equipped with high-resolution cameras and a positioning system, and the first device is a camera that covers 7 different angles, with a resolution of 40 megapixels, through 3 multi-spectral bands, while the second and third devices are concerned with monitoring, while the moon will be placed on the orbit of 550 Kilometers above the ground.

An exceptional opportunity

The moon «DM Sat 1» is an exceptional opportunity to build new research and technical capabilities in the fields of environmental scientific research at the local level, open new horizons for harnessing space technology to serve the environmental sectors, achieve sustainability, and explore the future of the environmental reality in Dubai, as well as build research capabilities And new technology in the fields of environmental scientific research at the local level, which is strengthened through the close cooperation of the Dubai Municipality with the UAE universities to benefit from the outputs of the satellite, and the data it provides that enables them to conduct various research on them, and then a positive reflection on the development of the UAE environmental plans that This sector attaches great importance, given its future impacts.