The coach of the Atlas Foxes, Diego Coca, today he is the best technical director that Liga MX has. In a short time he managed to make a competitive Atlas, creating proposals, working at full speed so that the results were arriving and until it happened.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
He is the main person responsible for having ended the long drought of titles for the Guadalajara. When nobody believed in Atlas, in 2020 the Argentine arrived, with few reflectors and lack of expertise to assume the position of coach, this despite having already been in charge of Tijuana Y Santos Laguna.
The helmsman began to give opportunities to youth squads and other youngsters who were looking for an opportunity at the club. He used experienced players mixed with the youth of recent elements to form a solid team.
Until in the Opening 2021 he gave the Atlas and all his fans the greatest of joys, being able to lift a league championship, after more than 70 years of fasting. And not only that, but now, and for the second consecutive tournament, he has once again put them in another final of the competition, increasing the hopes and illusions of being the third club to win the two-time championship.
There are other strategists who are out of this world, just to mention one, Cocca’s rival in the final, Guillermo Almada, is a man with extensive experience, who knows it all, and who does not ask anything of Diego Cocaalthough for him, there will also be time to talk.
Today Diego Coca He is only 180 minutes away from being able to reach glory and be able to write his name in gold letters throughout history and for life in the whole of the world. Atlasbecause he is the best coach in the competition.
#Today #Diego #Cocca #coach #Liga
Leave a Reply