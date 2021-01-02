new Delhi: Dry run of corona vaccine will be done today in all the states and union territories of the country. Earlier, a dry run was conducted in two districts of four states of the country to take stock of vaccination preparations. However, today all the state governments will test their preparations by running dry on selected sites.

These dry runs are proposed to be organized in at least 3 session sites in all state capitals. At the same time, some states will also include such districts which are in far flung areas. Apart from this, there will be a program of dry run in other major cities besides the capital in Maharashtra and Kerala. Dry runs to be held in all states will be as per the operational guidelines issued by the ministry on 20 December 2020.

For every three session site, the concerned medical officer in-charge i.e. Chief Medical Officer will identify 25 test beneficiaries (Healthcare workers). States have been asked to ensure that the data of these beneficiaries is uploaded in CoWin. These beneficiaries will also be available on the session site for the dry run. Health care workers of states and union territories will prepare facilities and users to be created on the CoWin application, including uploading data of beneficiaries.

The dry run will be the same as the vaccine planned on vaccine arrival or as the vaccine will be applied. The vaccine will not be given in this dry run, only the data of the people will be taken and it will be uploaded on the coWin app. Many things like micro planning, session site management and securing online data will be tested.

In addition, a critical focus of the dry run will be on the management of any potential adverse events following immunization (AEFI-Adverse event following immunization). About 96 thousand vaccinators have been trained for vaccination. Two thousand 360 participants have been trained in the national training of trainers and more than 57 thousand participants have been trained in district level training in 719 districts.

Recommendation to approve ‘Kovishield’ vaccine

On Friday, the Expert Panel of CDSCO recommended the Drug Controller General of India to approve the emergency use of Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine Kovishield. With this decision of the committee, the way for India to get its first vaccine against the corona epidemic is being considered almost ready. The ‘Kovishield’ vaccine is being produced by the Serum Institute of India.

Let us tell you that three vaccine companies had sought permission for Emergency Use Authorization. These include Pfizer, Bharat Biotech International Limited and Serum Institute of India. Now DCGI will take its decision based on the recommendation of the subject expert committee.

