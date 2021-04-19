A little over a month ago, we reported that Microsoft was beginning testing of a new feature designed to improve download speed. This function made it possible to suspend running games momentarily in order to download at the maximum speed allowed by the console, and players will be able to enjoy it almost immediately.

As we have learned thanks to Tom warren, prestigious journalist from The Verge, today comes a new xbox update, whose main novelty will be the function that we mentioned in the lines of the previous paragraph.

The new Xbox update will be available in the next few hours

As we can read in the middle, this new update will arrive successively in the next few hours, and will reach all users before the end of this month of April. In fact, some users seem to be receiving it already, so the end of the month may not be necessary for it to be available to all players.

Gamerscore leaderboard returns to Xbox app

As we have mentioned, the Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S consoles have an important limitation when they are running a game, consisting of reducing the download speed that we have in the queue. With this new xbox update, players will be able to suspend the title they are running to avoid closing it completely, and to be able to continue their game after the download is complete.

In this way, Microsoft closes a fantastic start to the week for fans of the brand, since first the fantastic news of the arrival of xCloud in beta phase for Apple devices and for computers arrived, and now this is starting to arrive. new xbox update.