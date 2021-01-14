From SomosXbox we remind you that today a new free game to the Epic Games Store, which we can download until Thursday of next week. After the 15 free Epic Games games for Christmas, everything has returned to normal, at least one more year. For this reason, this week the American company will give us a single title that we can add to our library forever, as in this case the great game from Elelctronic Arts, Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition.
Waiting for a last minute surprise, from 5:00 p.m. (Spanish time), Epic Games will let us download Star Wars Battlefront 2 free for PC. However, in a few hours you will be able to test your mastery of the blaster, the lightsaber and the Force against your opponents both online and offline in this magnificent title from DICE and Electronic Arts. Without further ado, we leave you with a brief description of Star Wars Battlefront II in the company of its download link. But before continuing, we remind you that it has been announced that Ubisoft is developing a new Star Wars game open world.
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order compared on Xbox Series X | S and PS5 after next-gen patch
Today a new free game comes to the Epic Games Store, and we already know that it will be the great Star Wars Battlefront 2. Face waves of enemies in the Starkiller base thanks to the power of your lightsaber. Fight with your companions in the thick of the jungle of a hidden rebel base in Yavin 4 with the firepower of the AT-STs. Line up your X-wing squad to attack a First Order Star Destroyer. Or rise up as a new STAR WARS hero – Iden, an elite Imperial Special Forces soldier – and discover a gripping single-player story spanning thirty years.
