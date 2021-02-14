At SomosXbox we want to remind you that a new free game is coming to the Epic Games Store today, which can be downloaded until Sunday of next week. Epic’s habit of giving us games is something that we should certainly not miss. In a few hours the American company will give us the opportunity to download during this week and part of the next, the interesting title STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition.
Unless we have a last-minute surprise and plans change, from 17:00 (Spanish time) you can download STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition free for PC. This will also be the cutoff time to download the previous game available from Epic Games, which we have already informed you on We Are Xbox.
Today comes a new free game to the Epic Games Store
STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition is a version that includes more content than the original game, since it includes all the customization options available since the launch of the title for free. All of these customization options were previously available as in-game purchases. That means you can get all of the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker content, including a Heroes vs. Villains and BB-9, as well as more than 25 Hero appearances (including Rey, Finn and Kylo Ren appearances), more than 125 soldiers and reinforcements appearances, and nearly 200 gestures, voice lines, and victory poses. That’s a lot of content and it’s all free.
With the End of EA support for Star Wars Battlefront 2 last yearIt’s nice to see that players will get a chance to enjoy the game and all of its extras for free on the Epic Games store, even if you’ll have to move relatively quickly to snag your Copy. Other games that have been available for free on the Epic Game Store have been For The King and Metro: Last Light Redux.
