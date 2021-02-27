Today comes a new free game to Steam for a limited time. It is about Dying Light that will be a free game for a limited time. It’s been six years since its release, but Dying Light is still a beloved game among fans. In fact, Dying Light was one of the surprise hits of 2016, and a game that some still enjoy to this day, so finding matchmates isn’t usually very difficult.
However, there are those who have not yet had a chance to try the zombie survival horror game, so it is a great opportunity that it is the new free game to Steam for a limited time. Though Dying Light is certainly not one of the newer games that exist, the game saw a lot of additional content over the years and developer support.
Today comes a new free game to Steam for a limited time
Developer Techland just revealed that Dying Light is the new free game to Steam, and is available to play from today until March 1, 2021. The weekend can give enough time to understand the mechanics of the game and get a feel for the experience, which could allow players to see if they would be interested. In making a complete purchase. Additionally, any progress made during the free weekend will carry over to a purchased version of Dying Light.
Many are still wondering what’s going on with Dying Light 2. Game development has been in limbo for quite some time, and many are concerned that Dying Light 2 has quickly become the new Dead Island 2. Even more so with the problems that the study has recently had, which seem to indicate that things are not going very well.
