The Sensex fell 134 points on Friday last week. The 30-share sensitive index of the BSE was in the range of 564.69 points during ‘Sensex’ trading and finally fell by 134.03 points i.e. 0.34 percent to close at 38,845.82. Similarly, the NSE Nifty slipped 11.15 points, or 0.10 percent, to close at 11,504.95. No new figures are going to be released on the economic front this week. In such a situation, the movement of the domestic stock market will depend on global indicators, geopolitical concerns and F&O settlement. Let us know how the stock market move can be today.

Stocks fell in US market on Friday



Most of the stock markets fell on the US market on Friday. The Dow Jones saw a decline of 245 points. At the same time, the S & P500 and Nasdaq Composite also saw a decline of around 1.1 per cent.

These stocks, including Cipla, may rise



Today, those who invest money in the stock market should keep a special eye on some stocks, because they can be seen fast today. Today Cipla, Cadila Healthcare, M&M, Natco Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Suven Life Sciences, Hikal, Marksans Pharma, Ambuja Cements, Apollo Hospitals, Gujarat Gas, Piramal Enterprises, Gati, Apollo Micro Systems, Nectar Lifesciences, Centrum Capital, Hero MotoCorp, Shares such as Geojit Financial, Mahanagar Gas, Nucleus Software and Dhanuka Agritech may see a boom.

These shares, including Adani gas, may fall weak



Today if you want to avoid loss, then stay away from these stocks. Today in the stock market Infibeam Avenues, Adani Gas, LIC Housing, JM Financial, SpiceJet, Kalpataru Power, Balmer Lawrie, Tanla Solutions, GHCL, Mahindra Holidays, Schaeffler India, Vinyl Chemicals, Triveni Turbine, PPAP Automotive, Gulshan Polyols, Onelife Capital, Shares such as Gallantt Metal, Lakshmi Machines, Honeywell Automation, MRO-TEK Realty, Salona Cotspin and Naga Dhunseri Group may see a downward trend.

These stocks can be seen today



The stock market can be seen today in the pharma sector. Today, Natco Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Cipla, Laurus Labs and Bayer Cropsciences can see strong buying as these stocks touched their 52-week high on Friday.

Selling pressure will be seen on these stocks



Today, selling pressure can be seen in the shares of Kuantum Papers and Vaishali Pharma. These stocks touched their lowest level on Friday.