new Delhi

Britannia Industries’ profit rose 23 per cent year-on-year to Rs 498 crore. It was Rs 404 crore in the same quarter last year. During this period, the company’s revenue also increased by 12 percent to Rs 3,419 crore as against Rs 3,048.84 crore in the same quarter last year. ACC’s profit in the third quarter of the calendar year increased to Rs 363.8 crore from Rs 302.5 crore in the same quarter last year. During this period, the company’s revenue also increased to Rs 3537.3 crore.

Apart from this, shares of MPRL and HDFC Life Insurance (HDFC Life Insurance) are also expected to rise. HDFC Life Insurance Company reported on Monday that its consolidated net profit in the second quarter of FY 2020-21 increased by 6.1 percent to Rs 327.83 crore. The life insurance company achieved a profit of Rs 308.98 crore in the same period a year ago.

These stocks may stay fast

According to Momentum Indicator MACD, BHEL, Tata Power, Coal India, Nalco, Power Grid, HPCL, Power Finance Corporation, LIC Housing, Bajaj Consumer Care, Magma Fincorp, Engineers India, Grasim Industries, Brightcom Group, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, on Tuesday Amber Enterprises, City Union Bank, Welspun Corp, CSB Bank, Havells India, JK Tire & Industries, Oil India, Skipper, Castrol India, IRB Infrastructure, Torrent Power, Religare Enterprises, Opto Circuits India, India Cements, Texmaco Rail, Kansai Nerolac Paint, Nestle India, Greaves Cotton, JB Chemicals, Cantabil Retail, Onward Technologies, Zenith Exports and Revathi Equipment are expected to pick up.

These stocks may fall

According to Momentum Indicator MACD on Tuesday, TCS, Titan Company, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki India, Info Edge (India), Quick Heal Technologies, SH Kelkar & Company, Majesco, Balaji Amines, Sasken Technologies, Nahar Poly Films, Monte Carlo Fashions, Shares of Magnum Ventures, Hindustan Composites, Pilani Investments and Welspun Investments may see a downward trend.

Market condition on monday

On Monday, the stock markets of the country gained momentum due to positive signals from global markets and buying in shares of banking and financial companies in domestic markets. The Sensex climbed 448.62 points to 40,431.60 points, while the NSE Nifty index closed up 110.60 points at 11,873.05 points during this period. ICICI Bank climbed the highest among the Sensex stocks by 5.33 percent. This was followed by the rise in share prices of Axis Bank, Nestle India, State Bank, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, ONGC and Kotak Bank. In contrast, shares of Bajaj Auto, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti declined by 2.12 per cent.

Results of these companies will come today

Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing, CCL Products, CRISIL, Continental Securities, DCM Shriram, Digicontent, Fischer Chemic, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Granules India, Hindustan Zinc, Indo Cotspin, Indian Energy Exchange, JSW Ispat Special Products , Kajaria Ceramics, Ashika Credit Capital, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Maharashtra Scooters, Oriental Aromatics, Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals, Ramkrishna Forgings, Sayaji Hotels, Shiva Cement, Simplex Mills Company, Simplex Papers, Simplex Realty, Transglobe Foods and Websol Energy System October 20 Will announce its quarterly results.