The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which holds power at the center, can announce its new national team today. It is being said that new faces will be given place in key positions in the new team, including the general secretaries. It has been more than eight months since JP Nadda’s acting president to become full president, but he has not changed the BJP national team even once. Now that the elections to the Bihar Legislative Assembly have been announced, the speculation of this much awaited reshuffle has also intensified.

Actually, after the Bihar elections, the elections to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly are also due next year. In such a situation, it is being speculated that more people from these two states can get a place in the national executive. According to sources, Nadda’s team may include some fresh faces. When asked by a BJP leader about this, he said that these faces may be new to the media but he will be working continuously for the party.

Earlier, the Congress party had made major changes at the organizational level. Party President Sonia Gandhi made a major reshuffle in the national level team before going to the US for routine health check up. The reshuffle took place before the monsoon session of Parliament in which Ghulam Nabi Azad was removed from the post of general secretary. At the same time, some new faces like Gaurav Gogoi were included in the national team.