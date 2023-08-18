Today we celebrate Saint Helena Empress, mother of Emperor Constantine I. Roman law did not recognize the marriage celebrated between a patrician and a plebeian. So when Constantius Clorus has the title of ‘Caesar’ with his colleague Galerius, he repudiates Helena, born in Bithynia from a plebeian family, while keeping his son Constantine, born of their union in 285.

Upon his father’s death, Constantine was acclaimed ‘Caesar’ in 306 in York, by the legions of Britain, Helena was named by her son with the well-deserved title of ‘Nobilissima Femina’. In the past on her memorial day in Russia she sowed flax so that it would grow as long as her hair.