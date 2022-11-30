Read the report: The Dutch national team is a group winner without shine after the victory over Qatar

The Netherlands was looking for rehabilitation in the last group match against Qatar, but that only partially succeeded. The Dutch national team qualified after a victory (2-0) in the Al Bayt Stadium of Al Khor as group winner for the eighth finals of the World Cup, but the game of the Orange was below par for the third time. Although national coach Louis van Gaal took a positive view. “We gave away few chances, especially in possession it was better than in the match against Ecuador,” he said afterwards. Davy Klaassen stated that no country is easy to beat at the World Cup. “The time when you just beat an opponent 5-0 is over.”

It is the eleventh match day of the World Cup in Qatar, the day after the 2-0 victory of the Dutch national team over the now eliminated host country Qatar. On Wednesday, four games, divided between groups D and C, are scheduled. The only team that has little to fear today is reigning world champion France, who will play against Tunisia at 4 p.m. The team of national coach Didier Deschamps is already certain of a place in the last sixteen with six points from two games.

In the other matches, a place in the eighth finals is at stake without exception. Australia and Denmark also play against each other at 4 p.m. Denmark must win, Australia probably needs a draw. In group C, Argentina will play against Poland and Mexico against Saudi Arabia at 8 p.m. In theory, even the current number last Mexico (1 point) can overtake the current number one Poland (4 points). Especially the pressure on number 3 of the FIFA ranking Argentina is high.