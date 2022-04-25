3DJuegos, VidaExtra and MGG join forces on Good Gaming, which will be broadcast from Monday to Thursday at 3:00 p.m.

Yes, we already know that GG stands for Good Game and not Good Gaming, but don’t tell us it doesn’t sound good for a streaming show! Today begins its journey good gaming a daily video game news program (almost daily, in fact) that will be broadcast from Monday to Thursday at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish timequery from that link time in your time slot).

With it, the vertical Webedia Gaming launches its video game space on the channel TheStream of the Webedia group. A place where there are already other programs such as, among others, Dog Afternoon from SensaCinema or the XTK from Xataka. Cinema, technology, entertainment in general and, now also, gaming so that you are up to date with all the news in the world on a day-to-day basis.

Here 3D Games, Extra Life Y MGG join forces in a program presented by Toni Piedrabuena from 3DJuegos and Ruben Marquez of VidaExtra with the presence also of members of MGG to discuss certain topics. At Good Gaming you can expect to see how we break down the news of the day, but also traveling sections, some touches of cinema and series, as well as comics, manga and anime.

Remember, today at 15:00 you have the first date with him GG from Webedia Gaming and you can follow her live and subscribe to the channel from this link. An hour of live video game entertainment with all the news and fun of our favorite hobby.

More about: GG and 3D Games.