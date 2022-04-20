About him weather forecast today april 20citizens are warned of a new rise in temperature causing severe weather due to high temperatures in colonies to the north, center and east of the Mexico Cityparticularly from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Information the National Meteorological System (SMN) and the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) highlights temperate environment during the first hours of this Wednesday and very hot environment in the afternoon in the capital of the country.

While the sky will be partly cloudy to cloudywith a considerable probability of rain and shower intervals from 5 to 25 mm in Mexico City, which could be accompanied by electrical discharges and hail fall.

Read more: Forecast from the top today: rain expected in several states while heat wave continues

The thermometer in Mexico City will mark temperatures between 21 to 26 degrees Celcius, with a maximum of 29 degrees Celciuswhich will drop to 16 degrees Celsius at dawn in the weather forecast for tomorrow, April 21.

Regarding the possibility of rain and intervals of showers, it is expected that these will be recorded between 5:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. The wind will blow with a variable component from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 45 km/k.

The air quality it is analyzed as regular since it marks 83 as maximum value and PM10.

Read more: This is the price of gasoline today April 20, 2022 in Mexico

Climate Edomex, weather today April 20

As part of the weather forecast today April 20 in it Mexico statethe National Meteorological System warns of showers and intervals of showers from 5 to 25 mm in a large part of the Mexiquense territory accompanied by electrical discharges and hail fall.

The General Coordination of Civil Protection and Comprehensive Risk Management highlights a decrease in the heat wave due to the probability of rains, although the warm environment with maximum temperatures from 22 to 26 °C to the west, north and east of Edomex.

Read more: These are the reasons why the SAT would take time to return your credit balance

However, the local thermometer would reach between 30 to 38°C in the border areas with the State of Guerrero. Tonight and until dawn tomorrow, the environment will be cold from 4 to 10°C in the center and northeast of the Mexican territory.