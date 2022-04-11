Information the National Meteorological System (SMN) highlights hot environment throughout this beginning of the week in the Mexico state due to the high temperatures that will prevail as part of the weather forecast today april 11, 2022.

While in the morning a cool environment is expected in the morning in the region, being cold in high areas that surround the Valley of Mexico.

In addition, the sky will prevail with scattered clouds in the morning, increasing cloudiness during the day with the probability of isolated rains of 0.1 to 5 mm, accompanied by electric shocks in the State of Mexico.

The thermometer of the Mexican entity will mark temperatures between 12 to 26 degrees Celcius, with a maximum of 28 degrees Celciuswhich will drop to 12 degrees Celcius with a cool sunrise at sunrise tomorrow, April 12.

The wind will be south and southwest from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 35 km/h. The probability of rains in Edomex increases in localities located in the north, east, center, west and northeast, according to the General Coordination of Civil Protection and Comprehensive Risk Management.