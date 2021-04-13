Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announces today new details about the UAE project to explore the moon, which is the first scientific Arab mission to explore it, in a precedent that supports the state’s efforts to promote the space industries sector in the region, develop it and enable it to contribute to making the future with innovative Emirati minds and arms.

The Emirates Moon Exploration Project is part of the new strategy launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center (2021-2031). The project includes the development and launch of the first Emirati lunar explorer under the name “Rashid”, named after the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the builder of modern Dubai. The explorer will be designed and built with 100% Emirati efforts, so that the UAE will be the fourth country in the world to participate in lunar exploration missions for scientific purposes after the United States of America, the Soviet Union (formerly) and China, and the first Arab country to undertake a space mission to explore the surface of the moon through an explorer to be developed A team of Emirati engineers, experts and researchers at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center will collaborate with an international ally that will be selected to support the Emirati explorer in the moon landing process.

The UAE project to explore the moon is based on scientific goals that include developing robotic technologies for exploration vehicle systems, studying new sites for the first time on the surface of the moon, in addition to studying and analyzing dust on the surface of the moon. The tasks of the Emirati explorer include conducting tests to study various aspects of the lunar surface, including the lunar soil, thermal properties of surface structures, the lunar photoelectric envelope, measurements of plasma, optoelectronics and dust particles located above the luminous part of the lunar surface.

During the mission period, the Emirati explorer will patrol the surface of the moon, traveling to new sites that have not been previously studied before, where he will capture rare data and images, and then send them to the ground control station at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, in addition to testing technical devices and equipment that are tested for a time. The first is related to robotics, communications, navigation and navigation, with the aim of determining how efficiently they operate in the harsh lunar environment.

The Emirati explorer will land in an area that has not been tested by any of the previous lunar exploration missions, so the data and images that it will provide will be up-to-date, new and of high value. During the course of the experiment, the explorer will collect data on scientific questions such as the origin of the solar system, our planet and life.

The moon is an ideal platform for testing new technologies and equipment that will be used in future exploration missions, including Mars, as the landing on the surface of the moon allows testing of the exposure of sensors and other technologies to the space environment for long periods. The explorer will test new technologies on the surface of the moon as it is the ideal environment for such tests, and it is also closer to Earth, which will help test the capabilities of the UAE before embarking on manned exploration missions to Mars.